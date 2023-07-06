A Dubbo disability service provider has got into the NAIDOC spirit by hosting a "warm and welcoming" morning tea for local Indigenous elders.
Meghan Canham, Area Manager at Shine Social and Communities, said her team was "proud" to be a part of this year's NAIDOC week calendar.
"The theme for this year's NAIDOC is celebrating elders so we've put on a bit of a morning tea with some absolutely beautiful food by Dreamtime Tucker and our support staff have made some sandwiches and scones," she said.
"We wanted to make it a warm and welcoming environment for the elders, just to pay our respects."
The free morning tea - hosted at Shine's newly-opened hub on Erskine Street on Thursday, July 6 - also featured a performance by the Gilgandra Aboriginal Dance Group led by local educator Eric Priddis.
Ms Canham said marking NAIDOC week and giving back to local elders who have contributed so much to the community was important for Shine as it shows they are an inclusive service.
"We're all about inclusion and about connecting people to their spiritual and cultural needs and NAIDOC represents a lot of culture within our staff, our participants and the whole community," she said.
"We want to show we're open to all avenues of culture and diversity here at Shine and it's all about making sure people feel comfortable to get services of all shapes and forms in an organisation which recognises First Nations culture."
Originally based in Coolum in Queensland, Shine Social and Communities set up their Dubbo branch in January this year. Founder and director Julie Rae - who lived in Narromine for 17 years - said the region holds "a special place" in her heart.
"Shine's mission is to break down the barriers through being a leader in social change. We offer Supported Independent living options, In Home and Community Supports with the expansion of programs coming soon," she said.
"I am excited to expand on our current support provided in Narromine and Dubbo as Narromine and the Central West hold a very special place in my family's life."
Ms Canham said following the success of the elders' morning tea she hopes to use the new hub to host many community events.
"It's a good spot for people to just decompress and take time - it's open to anyone," she said.
"We're lucky enough to have a really warm, welcoming space. Anyone can stop by and have a look. We already have a few participants who come in for group activities. We're looking to host more activities and programs - watch this space!"
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
