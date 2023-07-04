Having ties to the stolen generation, heritage wasn't openly spoken about when Corporal Peter Wallace was young.
Now with a young family of his own, he plans to instil his family's history in his children.
Corporal Wallace grew up in Trangie, and had plans to join the police.
Told he didn't have enough life experience to join, the then 19-year-old joined the Army as a rifleman in 2015.
Now working for the Career Management Agency at Brindabella Park, Corporal Wallace sees the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as an inclusive environment.
"Seven years ago, I probably would've said no," he said.
"After experiencing what army offers, especially in the way of Indigenous recruitment, the ADF is actually one of the more progressive organisations."
Corporal Wallace's heritage comes from the Wirajudri people on his mother's side.
After his mother died when he was just six years old, his father was open about the fact he was Indigenous but the family history wasn't spoken of.
Corporal Wallace's grandmother was a part of the stolen generation and until 15 years ago, the family hadn't been comfortable with the fact they were Indigenous.
Looking at teaching his young children Wirraayaraay, the sub-dialect of the Wirajudri people, he hopes this will help them create strong community ties.
"I feel like I'm a bit of a lost cause to learn a new language but seeing my children are three and under, it's a great opportunity for them," Corporal Wallace said.
"It's something I missed out on, and am finding out more is a definite longing for me."
The theme for NAIDOC week 2023 is "For Our Elders" and being close with his grandmother has allowed Corporal Wallace to understand their role in the community.
He said it was key elders were talked about and acknowledged but it was also good to know why they were important, as a lot of youth were losing touch with their culture.
"Elders are our connection to the past, our voice for the present and our guidance for the future," he said.
Described as the most enjoyable posting he's had so far, the North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) provided Corporal Wallace with opportunities to go out and work in Indigenous communities in 2021 and 2022.
As one of three Regional Force Surveillance Units, NORFORCE provides a persistent screen in northern Australia. At the local level Regional Force Surveillance Units have close relationships with Indigenous communities and leaders in their respective areas of operation.
"To see how cultures interact with each other and have the fellas teaching me things about culture was rewarding," he said.
