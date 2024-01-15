Everything you need to know about our region's renewable revolution

Behemoth wind turbines, expansive solar arrays and kilometres of power lines criss-crossing the countryside; the landscape of the central west will soon look very different.
But why are all these massive renewable energy projects springing up in our region?
And what does it mean for us?
Energy Co touts "Renewable Energy Zones" as "modern-day power stations" which can generate electricity, store electricity and transmit electricity onto the grid.
The Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) was the first of five to be declared across the state. It covers approximately 20,000 square kilometres and is centred by Dubbo and Dunedoo.
It is expected to unlock at least 4.5 gigawatts of new network capacity.
Other REZs across NSW include the New England REZ, the South West REZ, the Hunter-Central Coast REZ and the Illawarra REZ.
These areas were chosen by the NSW Government in 2018 for having "strong renewable energy resource potential" and proximity to existing electrical networks and after consideration of other land use - including agriculture.
The REZs are a key part of the NSW government's plan to go 50 per cent renewable by 2030 and as close as possible to 100 per cent by 2050.
Projects proposed as part of the Central-West Orana REZ include solar and wind farms to generate electricity, battery arrays to store electricity and power lines to carry electricity to the grid.
Some of the projects which will be part of the zone are already up-and-running including the South Keswick Solar Farm in Dubbo, the Wellington Solar Farm, the Suntop Solar Farm and the Bodangora Wind Farm.
Other projects are under construction and some are still in the planning and approvals stage.
Some of the many projects planned for the zone include:
Biogas-fired power plants like the one Squadron Energy is proposing to build in Dubbo - the Dubbo Firming Power Station - are not officially included as part of the REZ.
Some in the community have expressed concern about living in "the state's largest power station". However, proponents say it will bring many benefits to the region.
Energy Co says the REZ will bring up to $10 billion in private investment to the Central-West Orana region by 2030. At its peak, it is expected to support around 5000 construction jobs in the region.
NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe has also promised $128 million in funding to deliver community projects and employment opportunities in areas impacted by the REZ.
In the next six months the government will be working closely with local councils, community groups, renewable energy companies and other stakeholders to identify and fund community priorities and legacy programs in the region.
"As we build this renewable energy zone, it is going to be something that we are seeking to work on and jointly design with the community," Ms Sharpe said.
"There'll be money for councils, there will be money for community organisations and there'll be money for first nations organisations as well."
Mathew Dickerson, mayor of the Dubbo Regional Council, said the project will be an opportunity to improve the region's roads and get funding for housing projects.
"Whilst the area includes a number of local government areas, the Dubbo region will benefit significantly from being a part of this renewable energy zone," said Cr Dickerson.
"[It] will also present wider opportunities for industries that will focus on the future in a net zero economy. It is exciting that these industries will be based in our region and will deliver long-term benefits for our community."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said he will be pushing for additional benefits for locals.
"I have asked for solutions to provide cheaper power for regional areas hosting renewables, and I am now calling for a proper investigation into a shared benefit scheme which could include free solar and battery installations and, or, subsidised power," he said.
"The regions are hosting all the renewables, and our power should be cheaper!"
Different projects in the zone will be ready to fire up at different times.
The best way to keep up with the timeline of each of the proposed projects is to visit the Energy Co website and look at the interactive map.
Originally the "energisation date" of the Central-West Orana REZ was slated for 2025, but now it's not expected to be up and running until 2027 or 2028.
Construction on transmission lines will begin in 2025 and are expected to be operational by 2027 or 2028.
