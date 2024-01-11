Billionaire businessman breaks ground on state's largest wind farm

Construction has begun on a renewable energy project more than 16 years in the making.
Squadron Energy says the 69-turbine Uungala Wind Farm, located 14 kilometres east of Wellington, in Central West NSW, will create more than 260 jobs and inject more than $40 million into the region's economy.
For landowners John and Penny Holland the wind farm also represents an opportunity to hold onto an isolated property which has been in their family for more than 100 years.
At a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, January 11, federal energy minister Chris Bowen said the project would be a "drought proof source of income" for farmers like the Hollands, who run sheep on their property.
"That's a big economic boost for the region. [They] can still farm but now have an additional source of income as well... it doesn't matter if the drought comes, they've still got revenue coming in from Squadron for the wind farm," he said.
"We need to ensure that this project - which is in our vital national interest - is also in the interest of the communities that host it... and there are benefits for the landholders, not just John and Penny, but the six other landholders.
"This is a great step forward. A great day for Australia, a great day for Squadron, a great day for this area."
Also at the groundbreaking was billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest, chairman of Squadron Energy's parent company Tattarang.
He said investing in renewables projects like the Uungala Wind Farm was a crucial step to reducing Australia's reliance on fossil fuels and strengthening the nation's economy.
"Why would I back oil and gas when it's controlled by people like Putin? Why not back our local people who we can go and give a hug to, that's who we're gonna support," he said.
"I don't want machine gun toting fruitcake extremists in Yemen firing missiles in the Red Sea to dictate if I can send my kids to school here in Dubbo, why would I want that?
"So I just say to oil and gas, I'm tired of having our future predicted by despots. I want local jobs. I want the cheapest cost of power."
When complete the Uungala Wind Farm will be the largest in NSW.
At the groundbreaking, it was also announced that Transgrid business Lumea will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission infrastructure to connect the wind farm to the grid.
"The team at Lumea is very pleased to be involved in this impressive project and we are looking forward to working with Squadron Energy to safely connect the wind farm to the network as quickly as possible," executive general manager Paul Maguire said.
The project is part of Squadron Energy's 14 gigawatt development pipeline, set to power the equivalent of six million homes - one third of the renewable energy required for Australia to meet its 2030 renewables target.
"The time for talk is over, we are investing right now in Australia's green energy transition and creating jobs and economic development for regional Australia," Dr Forrest said.
