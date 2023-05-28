Daily Liberal
Dubbo mayor to meet with minister over Renewable Energy Zone delays

By Allison Hore
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
The Bodangora Wind Farm near Wellington is part of the central west orana renewable energy zone. Picture via Wikimedia Commons
Dubbo regional council mayor Mathew Dickerson will meet with energy minister Penny Sharpe "as soon as possible" over potential delays to the central west Orana renewable energy zone.

