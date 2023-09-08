Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

First rural crime workshop to be held in Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the rise of rural crime, many things like theft of livestock, machinery and vehicles go unreported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.