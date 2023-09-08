Despite the rise of rural crime, many things like theft of livestock, machinery and vehicles go unreported.
Country communities are being urged to come together to stop rural crime with a series of statewide events, with one coming to Dubbo on Tuesday, September 12.
Peak agricultural body NSW Farmers in conjunction with WFI Insurance will host the Rural Crime Workshops with guest speakers from the NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team, who will share security tips and listen to issues from locals.
Local NSW Farmers Regional Service Manager Caron Chester said rural crime costs landholders and businesses millions of dollars every year, both through losses via criminals and through increased insurance costs.
"Theft of livestock, produce and equipment, illegal shooting, trespassing and other crimes affect people's livelihood and well-being," Ms Chester said.
"We're joining forces with our police to get the community's help to identify people involved in rural crime and to encourage reporting.
"Your active participation is crucial in creating a secure and thriving environment for all of us."
With large properties and few people around, farms without proper protection were at risk of being targeted by criminals. But with a few security measures, such as locked trucks and sheds, secure loads, and permanent marking with engraving on equipment, farmers and landholders could make it difficult for criminals to avoid arrest.
"While it is not possible to make a rural property totally secure, we can make criminals think twice about targeting a farm," Ms. Chester said.
"Some of the strategies shared by police are common-sense, many of them are easy, and all of them make it harder for crooks to get away with crime.
"Together, we can address the challenges we face and work towards effective solutions to reduce criminal activity in our area."
The crime workshops are about giving people strategies to implement at their farm and deter criminals and encourage people to report crime to police.
Ms Chester encouraged people to bring along their friends, family members, and neighbours who might also be interested in joining this important conversation.
"This workshop will provide a platform for us to learn from each other, share experiences, and explore innovative ways to tackle the challenges related to criminal activity in our rural community," Ms Chester said.
"We believe that by coming together, we can make a tangible difference in enhancing our safety and well-being.
"This workshop is a unique opportunity to have your voice heard and contribute to meaningful solutions, so please don't miss out on this chance to make a positive impact."
To be proactive about protecting your property, it is encouraged you remember to lock it, secure it, keep an eye out and be far more aware of potential crime.
The Rural Crime Workshop will be held at Dubbo RSL Starlight Room 3, with breakfast at 7.30am and will run for about two hours, on Tuesday, September 12. Registrations are essential, register here to secure your place.
