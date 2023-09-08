A mas has been charged after allegedly stealing guns, a trailer and a quad bike from a Dubbo property.
About 4am on Sunday, April 23, a property on the Newell Highway was broken into and the items allegedly stolen.
Strike Force Sako, comprised of police from the Orana Mid-Western district and the Rural Crime Prevention Team, was established to investigate the break-in.
On Thursday, September 27, police charged a 28-year-old man at Tamworth Police Station.
He was charged with seven counts of use, supply stolen firearm or firearm part, break and enter house steal value, damage property by fire/explosion and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.
The man appeared at Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday where he was formally refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
