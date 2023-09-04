A 25-year-old man has been charged with 19 offences after a police chase throughout Narromine.
About 3.30pm on Sunday, police received information a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warren for domestic violence-related offences was at a service station on the Mitchell Highway at Narromine.
When police arrived, the man drove off, leading to a pursuit.
Police deployed road spikes on two separate occasions while the vehicle was monitored by PolAir.
While driving west along Dandaloo Road, the man allegedly drove the car off the road and through three fences into paddocks. During this time he allegedly threw a rifle out the car window.
The vehicle came to a stop in the paddock where the man refused to get out. He was removed from the vehicle by police and arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly seized 17.6 grams of methamphetamine, a machete and clothing items believed to have been stolen.
The rifle - reportedly stolen during a break and enter at Gilgandra in 2020 - was also recovered.
Inquiries also established that the man was the holder of a learner's licence, and the vehicles registration did not match the vehicle it was fitted to along with it being unregistered.
The 25-year-old man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with 19 offences including:
The outstanding warrant for domestic violence offences was also executed and the man was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Monday.
