Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Rural Crime prevention team's Cameron Whiteside wants farmers to report any crime

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers in the Dubbo area are being encouraged to take some simple steps to cut down on rural crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.