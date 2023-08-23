About 80 per cent of farmers are being hit by rural crime, but only half are being reported.
A new rural crime prevention strategy, launched on Wednesday, is hoping to change those statistics.
Crime Stoppers chief executive officer Peter Price was at AgQuip, alongside state rural crime coordinator Cameron Whiteside, to launch the "largest single crime prevention reporting program ever undertaken in regional NSW".
According to the University of New England, 81 per cent of farmers experience crime such as stock and fuel theft, trespassing and illegal hunting.
The impact of those crimes is exceptionally high causing financial, physical, and psychological devastation to farmers. It also has a flow-on effect to the wider Australian economy.
But Mr Price is hoping the campaign will encourage farmers to speak up.
"We think that there's a general level of apathy around reporting crime because they feel the local constabulary might not support them or they might be stretched and maybe their particular crime is not as severe as somebody else's," he said.
"But the thing is when you report it to 131 444 to the police assistance line, then we can deploy resources accordingly."
Other times crimes are not reported because people feel responsible for not having better prevention methods in place, or in smaller communities there could be concerns around retaliation if the criminal is known to the victim.
Detective Chief Inspector Whiteside said the rural crime prevention team was set up "purely to increase confidence" in rural communities and encourage them to report crime.
"I can tell you now from experience as a detective, Crime Stoppers and PAL works. I've had incidents where within an hour I've had a phone call personally from Crime Stoppers about a homicide... the person was arrested within one hour of that phone call," he said.
"That's no different to the rural industry. We're getting information about quad bikes, we're getting information about rural thefts before the victim even knows the crime has been committed. So that is working."
The campaign has been initiated by Crime Stoppers. However, a rural advisory group has been established to help develop the messaging and initiatives.
Mr Price said Crime Stoppers had been working closely with the rural crime prevention team at Dubbo, as well as UNE.
The advisory group is also comprised of NSW Farmers Association, Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, Livestock and Transporters Association, Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association, and the County Women's Association.
"The reason why we're urging people to communicate this and to actually provide this information is because if we don't have information and we don't have data, we can't build resilience in, in local communities," Mr Price said.
"So the onus is upon the people living in those communities to provide us with that information...If we don't have any data, we can't build resilience, we can't deploy more police, we can't deploy more ambos, etc, etc."
The campaign centres on the tagline - Be a pal and report any theft, any time, to PAL on 131 444 - and - Report suspicious or actual criminal information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Mr Price said if everyone worked together it would result in a better, more prosperous future, as well as a safer and healthier community.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
