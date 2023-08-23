Sunday was a moment Taneka Todhunter and her family will never forget after she made her NRLW debut.
The Dubbo rugby league gun was a late inclusion to the Parramatta Eels' NRLW side for their game against Canberra.
It was a call-up Todhunter never expected but one she will be forever grateful for.
"It was great, it was probably the best experience I've ever had," she said.
Starting off the bench, Todhunter played 31 minutes during Sunday's clash at GIO Stadium, playing at hooker.
Todhunter's entrance the game was a great show of faith by coach Dean Widders, opting to sub the Dubbo junior on when Canberra led 18-12.
The Eels development player took six runs for 43 metres gained while recording a tackle break as well as 11 tackles during her stint on the field.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal earlier this year, Todhunter admitted her goal was just to keep improving and possibly make her debut next season.
But now having joined the NRLW ranks, the Eels youngster confessed she was expecting to play at all.
"No, not at all. It's come so fast," she said.
"They just told me at training and we just went from there."
Todhunter had been named as the replacement player the week prior but didn't enter take the field.
"It was a bit of a surprise, I just train hard anyways," she said.
"No matter if I'm playing or not, I knew I would be prepared. It definitely came as a surprise."
READ ALSO:
Following the match, Parramatta posted a photo to their Facebook page of Todhunter and her family, a moment she will never forget.
"It was so good, it was good to experience that with them," she said.
Unfortunately, the Eels went down 28-22 in the match.
It was a weekend to remember for Central West rugby league fans with two debutants from the bush taking the field.
Former Orange Viper Cheynoah Amone made her debut as well on Saturday for the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Amone played 42 minutes off the bench, recording nine runs for 82 metres in her side's win.
Funnily enough, Amone's debut came against the West Tigers and their winger Jakiya Whitfield, a Bathurst native.
Whitfield has been one of the Tigers' best this season and was impressive once again in the 20-16 loss.
Todhunter has not been named this weekend for the Eels' match against the North QLD Cowboys at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium while Amone has been named on an extended bench for the Dragons.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.