Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Rugby league needs help keeping the game alive in regional NSW

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could the NRL be doing more to help bush footy?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.