RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 30-16
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "The boys ripped in every single week.
"We've been at sixes and sevens for a little while but everyone that has come in has worked hard.
"They've all done a really good job for me and I'm very proud."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 28-20
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We let that one slip, we just made too many errors late.
"We will re-group and come back next week against Wellington."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 28-20
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: "It seemed to be what we do, we always start slow but we seem to come home with a wet sail.
"If we can get our starts right it will be even better but we dug deep."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 32-12
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We played 60 minutes of good footy there. We dropped off at the end but we still turned up for each other.
"We can build on that and that's what we're going to aim to do this week.
"The big thing for us is playing for that full 80 minutes. We're a quality side. We're an upbeat side. When we play that brand of footy we're dangerous, it's just about whether we can do that for a full game."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 28-6
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We kept making mistakes at the wrong time but we defended well.
"We weren't clinical enough so there's some improving to do but we'll move on and hopefully get some troops back so I'm happy about that and defensively we were good.
"Our short kicking game was pretty ordinary in the second half and we didn't execute what we wanted to do on fifth tackles and that takes the pressure off.
"Same with penalties, we haven't won the penalty count for the past six or seven weeks and that's concerning. I'm not sure what we're doing wrong compared to other teams."
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "We've definitely laid a good foundation with the work that we've done this season.
"Going into next year and the pre-season we'll be ready to hook into it."
RESULT: Defeated St Pat's 30-16
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It was good, it was tough.
"We knew St Pat's were to come and play tough but we knew we had to get the job done. It was a good win."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 28-6
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "We've matched it with everyone for certain periods of the game but it just hasn't been an 80-minute thing.
That's the challenge for my group. We know we can compete with them but we need to do it for longer periods.
"The guys are confident and it's a good group and they work for each other so while they do that we'll give ourselves a chance."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
