Week one of the Peter McDonald Premiership finals certainly delivered.
The bonus for footy fans is there are still three more weeks of action left.
Following the weekend, we said goodbye to Bathurst St Pat's and the Nyngan Tigers after they were both eliminated from contention.
Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee both advanced through to the preliminary finals, with the two top sides from this side looking like they are on a collision course to possibly meet in the grand final.
On Monday morning, the fixtures for week two of the finals were confirmed.
Parkes will host Wellington on Sunday in one of the semi-final matches, the winner of the fixture will take on Dubbo CYMS.
Mudgee will take on Macquarie in the reserve grade semi-final the mighty Bathurst St Pat's will take on Forbes in the league tag.
Fresh off a big win over Nyngan, the Bathurst Panthers will take on Orange Hawks at Wade Park in the other semi-final.
Dubbo CYMS will face Orange CYMS (under 18s) and Mudgee (league tag) also at Orange.
Meanwhile, Blayney's reserve grade side will take on Bathurst St Pat's.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
