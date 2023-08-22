Daily Liberal
Castlereagh corner: Coonabarabran's Kyle Turner was honoured

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 10:30am
Played in breezy conditions at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval the Cobar Roosters had managed to come back from an eight-nil deficit early in proceedings in their Castlereagh League qualifying semi-final against the Dunedoo Swans.

