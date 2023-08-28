Daily Liberal
Dubbo council considers planning agreement with Holicum for Sheraton Road

By Orlander Ruming
August 29 2023 - 5:00am
A proposed agreement between an expanding business and Dubbo Regional Council could lead to more than $600,000 for roads.

