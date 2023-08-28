Daily Liberal
Council

Council locks in date for 2024 Dubbo, Wellington Australia Day events

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:10am
Dubbo's Australia Day celebrations for 2024 will remain on January 26.

