Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous leader Lewis Burns gives official address at Dubbo's Australia Day ceremony

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
January 27 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Didgeridoo player and councilor Lewis Burns addresses a large crowd at Victoria Park to celebrate Australia Day at Dubbo NSW on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Picture by Belinda Soole

A councillor who is also a popular Didgeridoo player who's been around the world became become the first Indigenous man to deliver an official address at Dubbo's Australia Day celebration on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.