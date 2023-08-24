The community is rallying behind 18-year-old Taylah Jones who was involved in a car accident on Saturday, August 5 and is undergoing life-saving treatment in Sydney.
Taylah is currently in intensive care at Westmead with critical injuries, and though the road to recovery will be long, some of the financial pressure will be eased through an online fundraiser.
At time of press, over $5000 had been raised towards a goal of $10,000 to help Taylah's mum, Peta Jones, remain by her side in Sydney while Taylah undergoes tests and embarks on her recovery.
Peta said Taylah, an outgoing and fun-loving young woman, stands out because she is unique.
"She loves her family, her friends and her animals," Peta told the Daily Liberal.
She continued: "Taylah just turned 18 and was just starting to get on top of things in her life by starting work at the Macquarie Inn and also just obtaining a hairdressing apprenticeship at LilliBella Hairdressing by Renee Sallustio."
Dubbo Hospital was the first facility responsible for providing Taylah with life-saving treatment until she was flown by helicopter to Sydney in the early hours of Sunday, August 6.
"I then packed up myself and her three younger siblings to travel to Sydney to be by her side," Peta said.
"Her amazing stepdad drove us as I was an absolute complete mess not knowing if my daughter would survive.
"She will remain at Westmead for ongoing medical treatment and care for unknown days/months."
Peta said it is unknown what treatment or ongoing care Taylah will need in the future, until doctors can assess what permanent injuries Taylah has sustained.
The GoFundMe fundraiser is helping to pay Taylah's medical bills, as well as Peta's ongoing bills including rent and food while she remains by her daughter's side.
"I'm fortunate enough at the moment to be able to find accommodation with Taylah's stepdad's family but as time ticks on I'll have to find accommodation closer so I can be by Taylah's side more to help her navigate the impact this will have on her mental well being," Peta said.
"I currently don't have an income due to putting work on hold to be by my daughter's side. All monies already raised are beyond appreciated. It melts my heart to know how gracious the community has been so far in such a tragic situation.
"The family are deeply affected by this situation. We have no idea of what the future holds let alone the immediate future. We are living day by day holding on to whatever hope we can muster as well as the strength coming through for Taylah via text messages, calls or Facebook. It's so heartfelt."
Donate to Taylah Jones' fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-taylahs-family-stay-by-her-side
