Coen Austin has risen through to the Dubbo Kangaroos' ranks throughout the 2023 season and this weekend he is hoping to lead the club's colts side to Central West glory.
A talented forward, Austin has made a massive impression at the Roos this season, playing all three senior grades as well as the colts.
Having gotten a taste for senior rugby earlier this season, Austin impressed in the club's Blowes Cup semi-final loss to Cowra, starting at flanker and holding his own against much older opponents.
On Saturday, Austin and the Roos will take on Forbes for the Central West Colts title, a match-up not many expected.
"We are all pretty keen, we can't get too complacent but because we were all expecting to see Mudgee in the grand final," Austin said.
"Now it is Forbes, which was a bit of an upset. But it just goes to show that we have to go in with heads up and do what we do to hopefully come away with a win."
Forbes went through the regular season without winning a game but managed to upset Mudgee last weekend in the preliminary final, booking them a spot in the decider against an undefeated Dubbo side.
Dubbo have had the luxury of having a massive squad of players and Austin said it was been tough at times to get people together.
"It's been a bit hard, I think there was one stage there we went through a month of just byes," he said.
"The program we have here and the camp we had at the start of the year has brought us all together."
It's been a breakout season for Austin and the man himself is hoping he can use some of his experiences from this year to help when things get tough on the weekend.
"It's definitely been a big step up and the experience has been unbelievable," he said.
"To bring it back into the colts team and just help the whole entire club has been amazing."
With just three teams in the Central West Colts competition, game time can be tough to come by but not for the NSW Country Colts squad member.
"It's good, a few of the boys from last year's colts team are in there with me," Austin said.
Co-coached by James Austin and Jason Blake, the Roos' colts pathway continues to go from strength to strength.
After the end of each season, the coaches get all their players together for a summer camp-style set-up, something which brings the team closer and you can't deny it hasn't worked.
"The group of boys that we have here is one of the best groups we've had in a while," he said.
"To go back-to-back would be unbelievable, it would just go to show this program and the Colts we have coming through the grades over the next few years are strong."
Saturday's grand final will begin at 9am.
