With increased traffic and safety concerns a temporary u-turn bay will be installed on Sheraton Road. Dubbo Regional Council will be installing a formalised u-turn bay with concrete medium island and line marking at the southern end of Sheraton Road to ensure safety for cars regularly making informal turns. The u-turn bay is a temporary measure until a new roundabout is constructed as part of the Keswick Estate expansion. READ ALSO: Dubbo Regional Council manager of infrastructure strategy and design, Chris Godfrey said this process was necessary now more than ever. "With the Boundary Road extension project nearing completion, we will see vehicles enter Sheraton Road from the South, which they haven't been able to do before," he said. "This means the cars making the U-turns will now be doing so into much higher volumes of oncoming traffic." An additional traffic issue seen on Sheraton Road, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up hours, was the informal queuing on the side of the road. Mr Godfrey said while this could be a result of drivers having insufficient space to park in the vicinity of schools, when installing the u-turn bay it became clear there wasn't enough space on either side for cars to be safely queuing in that area. As a result to ensure road safety standards, the council will also be installing no stopping signs. "[The council] is aware that this will cause some inconvenience to some motorists, we apologise for this inconvenience however road safety for motorists and pedestrians is the highest priority in this decision-making process," Mr Godfrey said. The council said they were aware that some portions of Sheraton Road's surface were in poor condition as a result of heavy vehicles using this passage frequently. They said it was apart of their long-term transportation strategy to direct heavy vehicles via an alternative route and away from school zones. However they were actively seeking external funding to reconstruct Sheraton Road.

