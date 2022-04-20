news, local-news,

'Fusion' will be the name of the game when Dubbo Celtic Dancers take to the stage for the Dubbo Fringe Festival. The local troupe will be performing Celtic Synthesis, a dance journey from tribal roots of the Celtic people through to the explosion of dance onto the world stage. Karen Armstrong, Principal of Dubbo Celtic Dancers and the group's "mothership", Cape Byron Celtic Dance, said Celtic dance had "exploded" in Dubbo since she moved back to the area from the Northern Rivers a couple of years ago. "We have a full school here now," said Ms Armstrong. They are the only Dubbo act on the bill for this year's Dubbo Fringe Festival, which will take place from May 12 to 15 across four Dubbo venues. There are 15 dancers in the Celtic Synthesis troupe, with most hailing from Dubbo and Narromine. Two principal dancers will travel from Byron Bay to join the performance - Molly Armstrong (Ms Armstrong's daughter) and Shea Mulligan. They will be joined by Dubbo Celtic Dancers pupils from juniors right through to seniors. "We want locals to see something different," said Ms Armstrong. They've been busy all year with performances, including at the recent Australian Celtic Festival at Glen Innes. "We're fresh out of the National Folk Festival in Canberra as Cape Byron Celtic Dance. The seniors train together via video and workshops. We're a pretty versatile little bunch," Ms Armstrong said. Celtic Synthesis is a three-act performance, with the first covering the ancient Celts, the second offering traditional folk, and the third dedicated to modern Celtic dancing. "It's a really fresh take on the Celtic dance styles of Ireland and Scotland. There's not a lot out there that do what we do the way we do it," Ms Armstrong said. Celtic Synthesis will be performing at Western Plains Cultural Centre, 76 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo, on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15. Find out more about the acts performing at the Dubbo Fringe Festival, and book tickets online via dubbo.com.au/events/dubbo-fringe-festival

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/82611f82-013c-4636-8119-93c942e34e44.jpg/r10_251_4022_2518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg