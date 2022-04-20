news, local-news,

Four people have died on western region roads over the Easter long weekend. Throughout the five-day operation in the western region, police conducted 17,997 random breath tests, with 40 people charged with drink-driving. There were 598 people caught speeding, 44 people were fined for not wearing a seatbelt, and nine people issued fines for driving with their mobile phone. During the long-weekend there were 37 major crashes. Three of these were fatal, with four people who lost their lives. Sadly a 21-year-old died and an 18-year-old was left in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash near Coonamble on Good Friday. Also on Good Friday, a motorcyclist, aged in his 60s, sadly died in a single-vehicle crash on Canowindra Road, near Cargo Road. Two people also died in a crash on Thursday in Dareton on the NSW-Victorian border, when the car veered off the road and rolled several times. Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said despite the implementation of double demerits across the Easter long weekend, a significant number of drivers failed to do the right thing. "Drink-driving and speeding were some of the most common offences detected on NSW roads this past weekend," he said. "The blatant disregard for road rules shown by many was astounding. I want to applaud our police officers across the state for their efforts in detecting this illegal behaviour and preventing what could have been more road trauma from occurring." "Our message to road users is simple - police can be anywhere, anytime and we'll be targeting high-risk behaviour, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving." In the western region of note, a 61-year-old woman was more than six times the legal limit when she was spotted driving erratically at Broken Hill. Police said she was weaving before mounting a traffic island while trying to negotiate a roundabout. She narrowly avoided a crash with a give-way sign and vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. A roadside breath test returned a reading of 0.327. She was charged with high-range drink-driving and her licence was suspended. She will appear before court at a later date. As ANZAC Day approaches, police will be running another high-visibility traffic operation from 12am on Friday, April 22 through to 11.59pm on Monday, April 25. "We don't want to see any more deaths or serious injuries on our roads in crashes that can be easily prevented," Acting Assistant Commissioner Glinn said. "Double demerits will again be in place this weekend so if you're travelling long distances or simply to the local shops, prepare to see police out and about keeping you safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c57224ff-4f28-4198-878a-399906e9e528.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg