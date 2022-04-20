news, local-news,

MAX Jackson has been crowned the 2022 Toyota Star Maker. After an impressive performance at the 42nd Grand Final concert last night, the Carrington singer caught the eye of judges with a captivating performance of her songs Life of the Party and Runnin'. Toyota Star Maker producer Barry Harley gave Jackson a massive congratulations. "A very big congratulations to Max, our 2022 Toyota Star Maker winner," he said. "Toyota Star Maker has been a launch pad for some of Australia's biggest country stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, Travis Collins, Sam McClymont, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers, Blake O'Connor and Brad Cox and I have no doubt this is just the beginning for Max." It was a tough job for judges like Star Maker coordinator Cheryl Brown, who said, "in all honesty it was a particularly difficult year with all 10 finalists worthy of being here". She takes the crown from singer-songwriter Sammy White, and is also a finalist in the New Talent of the Year category at tonight's 2022 Toyota 50th Golden Guitar Awards. Country legend Lee Kernaghan surprised fans last night with a performance of Outback Club and Boys from the Bush, marking 40 years since his Star Maker win in 1982. Postponed from January to April, the finalists had the opportunity to prepare for the event while gaining new followers and creating relationships. Judges took into account the finalists' entry, their individual interviews and preparation before Jackson was chosen. Toyota Australia marketing integration senior manager Tim Stuckey said the performances were a testament to the extraordinary up and coming talent in Australian country music. "On behalf of Toyota Australia, I would like to congratulate Max on taking out the 2022 Toyota Star Maker title," he said. "For over two decades, Toyota Australia has proudly helped rising country music stars achieve their dreams and Max was truly a deserving winner of the 42nd Star Maker competition. "We hope the prizes Max takes home will help enhance what is set to be an incredible career in music, and we wish her all the best for their career." In addition to the title of Toyota Star Maker winner, Jackson will be handed 12-months of use of a brand new car and fuel card, a trip to Nashville for the CMA Festival in June, a photo portfolio, a recording session and production of two professional clips and the opportunity to perform at major events and festivals across the country. Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said that the Tamworth Country Music Festival is considered one of the most unique events in the world. "Every year this Festival attracts Australia's top country music talent and brings the city of Tamworth to life, and every year this festival acknowledges the incredible new and emerging talent and that's what the Star Maker Award is all about," he said. "The last two years has been tough, but incredibly tough for artists, who haven't been able to practice their craft. I'm excited that festivals are back on, stages are being used and live music is once again at the forefront of our minds. "Congratulations to all the finalists for the 2022 Toyota Star Maker Award." Jackson competed amid 10 finalists, including Billie-Jo Porter, Brittany Elise, Charlie Fittler, Clancy Pye, Heath Lancaster, Jade Gibson, Jake Davey, Katie Jayne and Loren Ryan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/7e92ab88-4d20-47ca-8752-f965d10b7b57.jpg/r0_14_4972_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg