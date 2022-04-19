news, local-news,

Dubbo motorists are paying about $20 less for an average tank of fuel than they were a month ago, with petrol prices dropping by 38 cents per litre. The average price of unleaded fuel in Dubbo has fallen from a peak of $2.11 last month to 171.1 cents per litre on Tuesday. NRMA spokesperson Bridget Ahern said the cost-drop was due to a combination of the federal government's temporary cut to the fuel excise and falling global oil prices. READ ALSO: "We had a couple of months of really volatile prices where we've seen prices skyrocket to record levels, and luckily now they've really started to fall back and those savings have been flowing onto Sydney and onto the regions as well," she said. While people in Dubbo felt the pinch of the high prices, Ms Ahern said motorists could expect prices to continue to fall. "It was barely a month ago that we had prices going over $2, which for most people was truly shocking and really hard on a lot of families hip pockets," she said. "Particularly for a lot of regional areas like Dubbo where we know families rely on their car so much, and there's not the public transport infrastructure we have in Sydney, so we know high petrol prices were really tough. "We're hoping you might get another five cents more to come off in the next week or so. From what we can tell, [prices] shouldn't be going up anytime soon." Her advice for people was to shop around using either using the My NRMA or Service NSW fuel check app, which could save people between $10 and $15. "Even though these savings are flowing through, that doesn't mean that service stations are going to have the same prices across the town," Ms Ahern said. "Fuel is fuel, and unleaded petrol at the independent is exactly the same as unleaded at the bigger retailer. "There's nothing worse than pulling into a petrol station just because it's on your left and you pull in and you pay $1.78, and then you drive another 100 metres down the road and it's there for $1.56." With a difference of almost 20 cents per litre, the cheapest price for unleaded fuel in Dubbo on Tuesday was 156.2 cents a litre at the Mobil servo on Hawthorn Street and United Petroleum on the corner of Fitzroy and Cobra Streets. The most expensive price at the bowser was at the West Dubbo BP at 175.9 cents per litre while Wellington unleaded fuel prices were high, sitting between 184.9 and 186.9 cents per litre.

