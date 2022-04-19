news, local-news,

Macquarie Lions Park was a hive of activity on Saturday morning as plenty of weekend revellers rolled out the Dubbo Farmer's Markets. Early-risers were keen to get their hands on some delicious local produce this Easter long weekend, with plants, baked good, local meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, honey, wine and more. READ ALSO: The Dubbo Farmer's markets are on the first and third Saturday's of the month from 8am to 12pm.

