Investigations continue after teenager allegedly stabbed in Coonamble
Investigations are under way after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Coonamble last week.
About 8.15pm last Thursday, officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a home on Warrena Street in Coonamble after reports someone had been stabbed.
Police were told two teenage boys - aged 13 and 15 - were involved in a domestic violence related incident.
The younger boy sustained a laceration to his stomach and was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.
Police said inquiries into the incident continue.