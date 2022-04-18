news, local-news,

Investigations are under way after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Coonamble last week. About 8.15pm last Thursday, officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a home on Warrena Street in Coonamble after reports someone had been stabbed. Police were told two teenage boys - aged 13 and 15 - were involved in a domestic violence related incident. READ ALSO: The younger boy sustained a laceration to his stomach and was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition. Police said inquiries into the incident continue.

