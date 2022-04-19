A game changing campaign for Parkes Greens candidate

news, local-news,

Starting off from last place is how Greens candidate Trish Frail kicked off her election bid across Parkes electorate where a large number of voters, many Indigenous, have supported the Coalition in the past. Elected to Brewarrina Shire councillor last December, she said she has gained enough campaign experience despite her party only winning 3,921 votes or 4.2 per cent of Parkes' over 109,000 voters. Informal votes even exceeded the Greens' final count, the Australian Electoral Commission recorded 5,847 informal votes or nearly six per cent of total votes cast. "That was then and this is now with a lot more happening in Parkes since then as people are becoming more skeptical of the major parties that people are looking for change," Ms Frail said about their poor performance at the last election. "I am getting a fair bit of support because people are saying they do not want to vote for certain parties anymore especially our farmers who are more environmentally conscious than anyone else in this electorate, they are more inclined to vote for us." Crisscrossing the vast electorate, the 60-year-old Ngemba woman, described her grassroots campaign's gruelling and often dangerous travels on remote roads to gather votes. The back windscreen of her vehicle was "completely shattered" when a truck passed, but that didn't stop her arriving in Lake Cargelligo where she heard from residents about the acute shortage of doctors and health practitioners. In the township of 1,500 residents, health services and improving tourism potentials are Ms Frail's priorities if she wins. "People talked about problems with health services that their main concern is lack of doctors and nurses. It's not a simple problem because if people travel for hours to get to a doctor, it must be addressed by proper legislation," she said. "We talked about medical services for Aboriginal residents, local roads and as small business owner, I understand the extra support needed to improve tourism into their towns." Greens' supporter and retiree, Barbara Sutherland, said she will vote for Ms Frail. "Even in such a conservative seat, it will surprise me if there is no move away from major parties."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/397c8ca6-9fcd-4ef8-a710-993b704da334.jpg/r0_5_1156_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg