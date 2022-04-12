Greens outline their big plan for the electorate during Dubbo visit

news, local-news,

Following on from incumbent National party member Mark Coulton's election campaign kick-off on Monday, Greens party members were in town on Tuesday, selling their vision for the Parkes electorate. Candidate and Brewarrina councillor Trish Frail was joined by Greens member David Shoebridge on a tour around Dubbo, stopping at the Bodangora wind farm and the Dubbo Hospital cancer centre. Ms Frail is one of seven candidates vying for votes in the electorate ahead of the May 21 election. Mr Shoebridge and Ms Frail said the Greens would prioritise employment for the Indigenous community in the region, free education and opening 24-hour refuges for women escaping domestic violence situations. "Domestic Violence is such a huge problem no matter where you go in Australia, we really need to address it," Ms Frail said. Aside from the federal seat of Parkes, Mr Shoebridge said the Greens had fielded 150 candidates in every lower house seats in a bid to unseat the Liberal and Nationals coalition in a strategy to support a minority Labor government. "[Trish] is an extraordinarily powerful candidate for us here, and we are grateful to have her [in Greens team]," Mr Shoebridge said. Mr Shoebridge said the Greens would not support any other minority government other than Labor. "What we have said is that we will support a minority Labor government. We will not support a Coalition government. That government has to go," Mr Shoebridge said. "We think the best outcome for this country would be a minority government where Labor has to negotiate with crossbenchers to pass legislations through such as issues on climate change, social justice and that's a working parliament that would produce better outcomes. A win in Parkes as one of the 150 seats the Greens are contesting would mean they could also turn their current nine senate spots into 12 representing every state and territory. "We have a real chance," Mr Shoebridge said. Also on their visit, Mr Shoebridge and Ms Frail said they would support an inquiry into a funeral insurance scheme that they say victimised Indigenous families in the region, with some unable to proceed with funerals from claims not received. Mr Shoebridge met with Ms Frail and two other members of the indigenous community to push for a federal legislation that would compel funeral insurance companies to act on insurance claims of its Indigenous customers. Mr Shoebridge said there are an estimated 15,000 customers victimised by an insurance firm based in Vanuatu that fleeced nearly $600 million from its Australian customers in the course of their offshore business operations. "With the [case of the] lady from Dubbo, we still need to investigate a little bit more and actually we need to investigate the other cases and get the payments to their policies," Ms Frail said. "This is unquestionably a federal issue and I am the lead senate candidate, and this is an issue we will take straight to the federal parliament after this election," Mr Shoebridge said. "The scale of financial loses across First Nations' people estimated by the Financial Rights Legal Centre showed the scheme has taken something like $600 million over the course of their operations. "This is deeply unconscionable the government has been put on notice since 2019. This is the failure of both corporate regulator and insurance regulators that has seen this effectively pyramid scheme stealing money from vulnerable people. "Right now there are families with loved ones in morgues being told there's no funds for the funeral."

