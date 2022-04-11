Putting the Parkes electorate up against the pub test

news, local-news,

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. But the Daily Liberal is also keen to bring our readers the questions, observations and opinions of local voters as they consider the candidates in the countdown to polling day on Saturday May 21. So, today we introduce our Dubbo Pub Test panel, a small cross section of our community we have assembled to give us their thoughts on the election campaign as it unfolds. "Working in the health industry, I will be looking at the how the budget is making sure that medications are affordable and accessible to all, particularly the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and everyday cost of living for Australians," Mr Bohm said. "We've seen a massive increase in the cost of living recently. I will also be looking at the way our government has dealt with the crises [drought, bushfire and floods] that we've had had and the coronavirus pandemic. In a hindsight I'd like to look back and say, you know what they haven't done too bad a job!" "I have been assisting people on diverse issues such as health, housing, education, and training them in cooking, arts, music and fitness. I'd like to ask our politicians why do they always talk about economic growth and why can't we just sustain what we have," Ms Brennan said. "They talk about growth in Dubbo yet we don't have enough resources, we don't have enough houses, and certainly not enough infrastructure. We do not have enough schools we don't have enough water. We've just come through a drought and can you imagine Dubbo having not enough water? How are we going to house people and employ them. Those are my biggest concerns at the moment." "It will be around trying to improve the health initiatives within our community for the Indigenous and wider community. Education needs more support for teachers, and more staff because our schools are struggling. we've got no teachers," Ms Towney said. Each week, we'll ask our local Pub Test panel to share their views and as always, we encourage you to join in as well. Tell us what you think in a Letter to the Editor, using this email address: ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/3460f88a-8462-4f14-a01a-eda616cd804b.jpeg/r232_211_3600_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg