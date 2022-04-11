Coulton defends PM in first day of official campaign

news, local-news,

Parkes MP Mark Coulton yesterday fired the first shot of his six-week-long federal election campaign in Dubbo defending Prime Minister Scott Morrison's record in office and the Coalition government's managing of the country's economy in tough times that included weathering the COVID-19 pandemic alongside drought, bushfire and floods. "There's been a real attack on the Prime Minister's character..he got elected the same day I did so I've known him for a long time as a solid good family person," Mr Coulton said. "He's obviously a strong personality you don't get to be PM of this country if you're not." He admitted however that he "wasn't happy" about Mr Morrison's influence changing the leadership with the Nationals Party when New England MP Barnaby Joyce was returned as deputy prime minister replacing Riverina MP Michael McCormack. But that power play in Canberra that saw Mr Coulton lose a vital frontbench cabinet position in July last year as minister for regional health, regional communications and local government is not his focus in his sixth campaign to hold the important seat of Parkes which represents a vast area of regional NSW. Mr Coulton first served in the cabinet of former PM Malcolm Turnbull as assistant minister for trade, tourism and investment until May 2019. Mr Joyce as leader of the Nationals is not expected campaigning alongside Mr Coulton in the region because "he'll tour the countryside mainly where new candidates need a hand" and Mr Coulton has urged political pundits in this campaign to focus on the electorate. "The decision in the Parkes electorate will be about who they vote and that will involve neither of these two people. It will involve myself and six other [candidates]." "I want people to make a decision locally not what they see in the media that's a bit of popularity contest like The Survivor. "We've done incredibly well in some very difficult times, very long drought, pandemic, fires, but we are very strong." What do you think? Send a letter to the editor and tell us: Does the campaign so far pass the pub test?

