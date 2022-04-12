news, local-news,

Narromine Fire and Rescue NSW has a long tradition of family bonds, but has now made history with its first father-daughter serving side-by-side. Skye Jones, the daughter of Narromine Station 401 captain Ewen Jones was announced as the station's newest retained firefighter on March 22. Captain Jones said he was "extremely proud" of his daughter, who after several attempts, and a lot of hard work and determination had joined FRNSW. "Skye has always had a passion to help her community, and used to help me when I was a member of Apex," he said. "Skye is only small in size, but has a huge heart, and is not scared to get her hands dirty." Ms Jones, has been a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service since she was 15, and will continue in her role with them. Captain Jones added as an enrolled nurse, Ms Jones' skills would be beneficial to the crew at incidents they attend. Family bonds at the station began when the brigade was formed in Narromine in November 1929. Two father and son combinations made up the core of the original voluntary crew which included Arthur and Cyril Hawkins, along with Chris T Woolfe and Chris J Woolfe. Robert Hawkins also became the third generation family member to join the Narromine fire station from 1969 until 2009. He was later followed by his grandson Lucas Walsh in 2010 who is currently active with the brigade. Father-son firefighters including Bob and Peter Treseder, and Gavin and James Purvis are also among the station's 92-year family history. Captain Jones said Ms Jones' appointment to Narromine Station 401, was one of two which would fulfil the station's 15 person capacity. A third applicant has been placed on the station's eligibility list. Anyone interested in joining Fire and Rescue NSW should head online and register their interest through iworkfor.nsw.gov.au .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/8a2f80f0-7bd0-402d-83b9-ab39a7b11feb.jpg/r0_47_1034_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg