Celtic Illusion is bringing their much-loved show back to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre this weekend. The Australian production mixes Irish dancing with magical illusions, making for a wonderful spectacle for people to enjoy. Celtic Illusion's Georgia May admitted she was looking forward to getting back on the road for the new tour. "Really excited, obviously we've not been on the road for two years because of COVID," she said. "It's really great that we can be back out there and doing what we love and our actual jobs again. "I always find that the regional towns get the best crowd, reactions and you guys really get into it a lot more than the cities. "In the cities, everyone is very reserved, polite and respectful which is great too but we really love the regional crowds." Celtic Illusion will perform in Dubbo on April 23, as part of a 2022 tour which runs from April until August and will travel across all states. It is also the production's 10th anniversary in 2022 and Ms May said there is no better way to celebrate the achievement after a tough two years. "It has been pretty tough, a lot of us have had to get creative and do other jobs for the last couple of years," she said. READ ALSO: "Our creator and director Anthony (Street), has been driving trucks for the last two years to get by so it has been pretty hard when you a performer. "It's really great that we are back and on the road again." Ms May said fans will be in form something special at the Dubbo production and knows people will be surprised but just what exactly the show contains. "It's not your standard Irish dancing show, that's for sure," she said. "It's not going to be what people would assume, we always get the feedback 'that wasn't what I was expecting but I loved it'. "So there is lots of Irish dancing, we've got new illusions as well, some really grand illusions. "There are some funny new parts and new music that has been created. "So it's definitely going to be a full-on production." Away from dancing and performing, Ms May also does work behind the scenes of the production and said the tour has been many, many months in the making. "There are so many things that go into preparing for a tour, I do a lot of work behind the scenes as well as performing the show," "So behind the scenes, work starts maybe eight months out from the tour and so you are securing venues, locking in dates and all of those venue things as marketing and advertising. "Being a dancer I would be looking at six to eight weeks out from a tour making sure I was in the gym three times a week and dancing class three times a week. "Just to make sure you are at your peak physical fitness because the show is tough." Celtic Illusion's Dubbo performance will start at 7:30pm on Saturday April 23. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

