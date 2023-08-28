Someone from Dubbo could be $330,000 richer and not even realise.
A $336,075 winning Keno Classic 9 Spot entry was purchased at Dubbo RSL Memorial Club on Sunday, August 27.
However, the player hasn't checked their winning ticket and start the prize claim process.
Keno spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she encouraged all players who purchased a Keno entry at Dubbo RSL Memorial Club to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"Someone could be walking around with a winning ticket worth more than $330,000 in their back pocket or handbag, without even knowing they've won on the weekend," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Keno entry at Dubbo RSL Memorial Club to check their tickets today - you could be holding a major Keno winning entry.
Ms Hobdell said if someone did find the winning ticket they should head into their closest venue as soon as possible to start the prize claim process.
