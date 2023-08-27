Nationals leader Dugald Saunders has slammed the government's decision to scrap a major development which would have brought hundreds of jobs to Dubbo.
Despite getting the green light in May this year, the NSW Government announced it would not be going ahead with plans for the $48 million Workplace Hub development on Carrington Avenue in Dubbo.
"My first thought was it was a joke," the member for Dubbo told the Daily Liberal.
"This points to me the fact that this government is going to rip the guts out of the department of Regional NSW, which would have been one of the main tenants of the building.
It's another way that Labor is showing it doesn't care about the regions and a complete lack of respect for the workforce we have in Dubbo."
The hub was originally announced in the 2021 state budget and the approved plans would have seen the existing building on 37-39 Carrington Avenue demolished to make way for a new, five-storey, "environmentally sustainable" building.
As well as offices for public sector employees, the hub would have included collaborative office and meeting spaces, which will be available for internal and public use and Indigenous repatriation 'Ready to return' spaces.
The NSW Government says "escalating building costs" forced them to "rethink" plans for the Carrington Avenue development, which was set to become the new home for more than 700 workers.
Mr Saunders said the excuse of rising building costs is not good enough given the Labor government had already expressed their support of the project after the election.
"I think it's completely unacceptable and it's a bit of desperation to try and claw back money that was already on the table and has already been budgeted for in a previous budget," he said.
"It is ridiculous, there was $48 million we committed, that money was there to build a completely new building.
There's no budget, that I'm aware of, that's been revealed as to what the revamping of the current 1970s building will be - but whatever it is it's not good enough."
On Thursday, August 24, the NSW Government announced its intention to "upcycle" the existing government-owned building to provide a modern workplace hub. They say it will provide "a more sustainable solution" that will result in reduced resource consumption, energy use and emissions.
But Mr Saunders says he isn't buying the spin.
"It's completely two-faced. They'll try to rebrand this now as a Labor project when we know it's the cutting of an exceptional project in the first place, with nearly $50 million of investment," he said.
"This will be a knife in the heart for people who work for the Department of Regional NSW and it shows the lack of respect this government has.
I'm flabbergasted, I'm disgusted, I'm disappointed. I think everyone who is now aware of this will feel the same way."
