The number of code of conduct complaints an individual makes could be limited, under a new scheme by councillor Jess Gough.
At the August Dubbo Regional Council meeting, Cr Gough called for support from the councillors to change the code of conduct complaint process.
She wants the complaints to be dealt with by the Office of Local Government, rather than council.
Cr Gough also wants people to be unable to make more than three complaints within a single term of council, if they're deemed to be unsuccessful.
After getting support from the councillors, the motion will now be taken to the Local Government NSW conference in November.
"As it currently stands, if a complaint comes in our CEO and our staff have to deal with it and determine if it gets passed on or they look at it internally, which I don't see as fair for either party, for the local councillors or the staff," Cr Gough said.
"Taking it out of the local government's hands completely saves us time, it saves us money and stress."
In the 2022/23 financial year there were five code of conduct complaints. It cost council $5500.
In 2021/22 there were nine, costing $102,000 and in 2020/21 the 53 code of conduct complaints put council $230,000 out of pocket.
"There hasn't been a big report done on the NSW code of conduct system anywhere. Generally every Local Government conference a lot of motions go up about the code of conduct system and I think adding another one, the squeaky wheel gets the most oil," Cr Gough said.
While Cr Gough's colleagues were in support of taking the complaints process away from council, concerns were raised about limiting the number of complaints an individual could make.
Councillor Pam Wells said people should have the right to freedom of speech.
"I work in an agency where we get lots and lots of complaints and in my personal view, a complaint enables us to make change and do better," she said.
"I would be really worried about limiting the number of complaints, regardless of whether they're vexatious."
Dubbo Regional Council will now take the idea to the NSW Local Government Conference to see what other councils think. If it receives support there, it will be taken to the NSW government.
Dubbo council budgets $50,000 each year to deal with code of conduct complaints.
It costs between $2500 and $4000 for an external conduct reviewer to go through the initial preliminary investigation of a complaint.
Speaking in July, deputy mayor Richard Ivey said it seemed the current group of councillors had been "fairly well immune" from complaints when compared to previous years.
"I take some heart from that," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.