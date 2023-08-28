Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo, conducts health checks on bilbies

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bilby population at Taronga Western Plains Zoo could soon see another boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.