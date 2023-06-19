A new preschool in Dubbo will help parents who have been struggling to get their child into a daycare facility.
The Eden Academy Dubbo will provide care and education for up to 138 children per day aged from six weeks to five years from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.
Children will be divided into varying classrooms based on their age and development, and each individual classroom will have a "predictable but flexible" routine based on the children's needs, interests and development.
The childcare centre located along Myall Street will consist of three full time staff members and 22 to 23 part time staff members including management, educators and a cook.
Staff are being hired in stages to meet the centres requirements, with the stage one supervisor and stage two qualified staff already contracted and ready to commence upon opening of the service.
Children will also get to eat meals made fresh on the premises in a commercial grade kitchen, by a qualified cook.
The service will provide the children with high quality, fresh meals as per the service menu, as approved by Munch and Move, a NSW Health Initiative.
Outside the facility will have a large undercover area and will contain a variety of fixed and specialist outdoor play equipment.
Outdoor activities will vary from day to do but may include:
The service will be surrounded by childproof fences and gates, external and internal back to base alarms and CCTV.
During operational hours of the service the only access to the childcare will be via the front door. The building will be locked and access will be external with a door bell to alert staff. When the service is closed, access to the building will be restricted by locked gates and fencing surrounding the perimeter of the site.
