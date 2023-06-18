Sometimes it feels like Molly Croft is living two lives.
One day she's making a speech to tens of thousands of people and hanging out with NRL stars, the next she's back at school in Dubbo.
The 16-year-old loves what she does though, and won't ever miss a chance to help promote something she's passionate about.
A two-time osteosarcoma survivor, Molly is a strong advocate for childhood cancer and earlier this month she had the opportunity to take speak at Stand Tall.
READ ALSO:
Australia's largest annual youth wellbeing event, Stand Tall featured a number of high-profile guests and Molly was among them.
"It was absolutely incredible. It was really surreal," she said, with thousands of school students in attendance and more watching via live stream.
"I've been planning for it but I don't think I could plan enough. It was a really good opportunity for me and one I'm forever grateful for.
"There was 10,000 kids in the theatre and 100,000 on live stream. It's incredible how many people listened and watched.
"But even if one took something out of what I said, I feel very honoured."
Molly has already achieved so much since being first diagnosed with cancer as a 12-year-old.
After spending 292 nights at Ronald McDonald House, she decided to pay it forward and launched a campaign to raise $46,000 - the cost of those 292 nights. However, she quickly surpassed her fundraising target and raised a total of $185,000.
She's been a guest speaker at countless high-profile events, such as the Accor Stadium Members' Dinner, has been a McHappy Day ambassador, a member of the NSW Youth Advisory Council, a Dubbo Young Citizen of the Year, and a fundraising warrior who's done a huge amount for childhood cancer awareness.
She also helps run The Tie Dye Project, which raises money to help the fight against cancer, alongside Australian netball star Amy Parmenter.
There's more to come, as well.
NRL star and Dally M medal winner Nicho Hynes was another of the guest speakers at Stand Tall and after being impressed by the Dubbo teenager he's asked her to be a guest on his podcast, while Molly will also give a speech at Knox Grammar School later this month.
"I say it all the time but it's like sliding doors when I go to Sydney and do all this and then coming back to Dubbo and sitting in English class," Molly laughed.
"I love being a 16-year-old kid too but I definitely love that whole world and creating awareness."
While she may spend a lot of time away from home to take part in something she's passionate about, Dubbo is the still the driving force behind Molly.
I know that I wouldn't be here without the love and support of Dubbo.- Molly Croft
The outpouring of emotion and support following her cancer diagnosis showed all that is good about country communities and that's never been lost on Molly.
"I know that I wouldn't be here without the love and support of Dubbo," she said.
"It's something I speak about a lot, how much love and support I got. Dubbo and the people who supported me through my journey are the reason I am here and one of the reasons I do what I do, to pay it forward and let them know all that support hasn't gone to waste.
"It's to show I'm going to do something about this cancer. To represent Dubbo and the people who supported me is something I'm honoured to do."
While those in Dubbo are all too aware of what Molly does, thousands more are about to know who she is, as well.
Given her special connection with Accor Stadium, Molly now features on a giant mural at the Sydney location.
The artwork was done by Reuben Boughtwood to help celebrate Accor Stadium's 21-year charity partnership with The Children's Hospital at Westmead Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.
"That was huge. I was very honoured," Molly said.
"I feel like I'm looking at my reflection. The way he's done my eyes, he's incredibly talented."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.