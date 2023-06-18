Two tries in five minutes to Aidan Bermingham have helped Nyngan complete a remarkable comeback to defeat Wellington on Sunday.
The Tigers' hooker turned the game on its head early in the second half to help Nyngan run away with a 36-24 after trailing by 16 points at one stage.
Having spent his time swapping between hooker and lock this season, Bermingham showed all his class, kicking for himself to grab his first try after the ball was spilt by Wellington, only to sit up perfectly for the Tigers' youngster.
"It was pretty flukey if you ask me," he said.
"I put a little kick that bounced my way but I wouldn't have been down there if it wasn't for our forwards doing their job."
It was all about Wellington to open the match on Sunday, with the Cowboys running riot early, particularly down their right edge.
Wellington's skilful back-rower Seaun Stanley Jr crashed over just four minutes in to get the visitors on the board before Jacob Newman grabbed a try of his own shortly after.
Former NRL star Blake Ferguson showed Larkin Oval that is in fact human after all, missing his first conversion attempt since joining Wellington more than a month ago.
While his goal-kicking might not have been on song, Ferguson's hands were like magnets.
The centre leapt above Sam Simmons to catch an attacking bomb before firing a ball off to Brian Baxter who found Rylee Blackhall supporting on the inside the give Wellington a 16-0 lead after just 12 minutes.
However, Nyngan would soon fire back in their first real attacking chance down Wellington's end.
Young gun Rory Quarmby barged his way over to score in front of a passionate home crowd as the Tigers' faithful came to life.
A string of penalties allowed Nyngan easy passage back upfield following Quarmby's effort before Terrance Ryan dived on a loose grubber which Wellington failed to knock dead and suddenly the Tigers were right back into the match.
Trailing 16-8, Loma Atuau was the next man to grab a four-pointer with the Nyngan prop crossing the try line as five-eighth and former Wellington Cowboy Mason Williams nailed his first conversion of the day.
The game went back into an arm wrestle for a period before Wellington slowly took control.
A late shot on Blackhall saw Nyngan winger Ash Widders put on report but the Cowboys opted to apply pressure to the Tigers' try line, a decision which soon paid off.
Wellington captain-coach Justin Toomey-White found himself on the right edge as opposed to his regular spot on the left and grabbed an important try for the Cowboys just before halftime.
Leading 20-14 at the break, Wellington allowed Nyngan back into the game following halftime with Bermingham capitalising on silly errors and mistakes.
The hooker's double gave Nyngan back the lead and their margin was extended shortly after as Corey Cox scored a well-deserved try.
Arguably the biggest roar for the crowd was still yet to come and Larkin Oval went crazy when a hometown hero was the next man to score.
In his first game back since round four, Tigers prop Jacob Neill found himself in open space after Nyngan made a break and ran 20 metres to score under the posts as the car horns sounded.
Williams again converted the try which extended the lead but in a strong individual performance, Wellington's Stanley Jr grabbed a second four-pointer in the dying seconds as the Tigers celebrated their win.
Before the match, Neill spoke about just how tough he thought the match would be, especially for those like himself who hadn't played in almost a month but he was excellent.
Any footy fan will tell you watching a prop in open space is one of the best sights in rugby league and Bermingham felt Neill deserved his moment in the spotlight.
"It was good to see, his effort is outstanding week in and week out," he said.
"There is nothing better than seeing the big man run away for a try."
After getting out to an early lead, Toomey-White believes Wellington was probably their own worst enemy on Sunday.
"It comes down to game management, we've been in that position twice now this year," he said.
"We've started fast and haven't been able to finish it off, it was just silly mistakes in silly places of the field which came back to beat us.
"We'll take some positives out of it and move on to next week."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
