Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Nyngan defeated Wellington 36-24

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two tries in five minutes to Aidan Bermingham have helped Nyngan complete a remarkable comeback to defeat Wellington on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.