Isaah Yeo has played in massive matches during his illustrious rugby league career to date but his biggest test could be on Wednesday night.
The St John's junior will once again represent NSW on Wednesday night, this time in a do-or-die State of Origin clash at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
Notoriously a tough place for NSW to win, Suncorp has long been QLD's cauldron.
Expecting a hostile crowd leading into to Wednesday and during the match, Yeo is prepared for one of the biggest tests of his career.
"It's do or die, you've got to embrace the challenge and be excited by it," he said.
"It's a wonderful experience to go up there (to Brisbane), it's so loud and everything State of Origin is about."
"Enjoy the week, enjoy the process and once you get out there, just embrace it."
The two-time NRL premiership winner and World Cup-winning lock will be joined in the squad by regular Penrith teammates Jarome Luai, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton.
However, it's debutant Stefano Utoikamanu who has caught Yeo's eye.
The pair did battle just a few months ago at Carrington Park in Bathurst, a match Utoikamanu's Wests Tigers won.
Coming into the squad for his first match well behind enemy lines, Yeo has full faith in the Tigers' prop.
"He's just one of those freaks with really good leg speed through there (the middle) and he's a really big man as well," he said.
"Normally with a big body you aren't very good laterally, but he certainly is.
"He deserves it (the NSW call-up).
"Not long ago we played the Tigers and he was really good for them."
Crichton has once again been promoted to the starting 17 after it was revealed Latrell Mitchell has been withdrawn due to a calf injury, the same soft tissue problem which kept the Souths star out of game one of the series.
Like he was in Adelaide, Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs halfback and fellow St John's junior Matt Burton has been called in to join the squad as 18th man.
It is unlikely Burton will be able to take the field during the match at Suncorp Stadium but can be activated should two NSW players fail head injury assessments.
