Peter McDonald Premiership: Nyngan have signed Constantine Mika for 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
June 16 2023 - 1:30pm
Constantine Mika will make his Nyngan Tigers debut this weekend against Wellington. Picture by Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Nyngan's bid to play in this year's Peter McDonald Premiership finals has been boosted by the mid-season signing of a former NRL player.

