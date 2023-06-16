There's a host of star names in the Peter McDonald Premiership, but which of them has had the most impact on the competition?
After looking at part one of our annual most influential list, we've got the big-hitters right here.
From crafty halves to bulldozing forwards, there's plenty of talent in this list.
You can also vote in our poll and have your say on who is the most influential player so far in 2023.
Can you be a premiership winner, a former captain-coach, and an 80-minute prop for a number of years and still be slightly underrated?
That could be the case for Powyer, who's led from the front for Dubbo CYMS again this season.
Given the overall strength of some other forward packs in the competition, Powyer and CYMS' big men haven't been mentioned as much but the Fishies captain is still as good as any going around.
CYMS has had a number of forwards out due to illness and injury in the first half of the season but Powyer has again been Mr Reliable week in, week out.
How do you describe Orange Hawks first half of the season? Clunky? Inconsistent? Disappointing?
Hawks haven't been at their best but they're still third in the Group 10 pool after winning three of seven games.
Boss has plenty to do with that after making the move from hooker to lock this year.
The move gives Hawks an extra playmaker while he has a handy combination with Alex Prout and still regularly slots back into dummyhalf.
If the rest of the Hawks lineup finds the consistency of Boss, better times are ahead.
If you want to know how skilful Wardle is as a back-rower, all you need to know if Parkes captain-coach Chad Porter moved him into five-eighth when the side was down on troops earlier in the season.
A hard-running, aggressive edge player, Wardle also has the type of hands you don't often see in the forwards, with a lovely short ball to Jake Dooley in a win over Dubbo CYMS earlier this year proof of that.
Man of the match in Group 11's representative victory over Group 10, Wardle a true competitor and few people show as much passion and love of a win on the field as the Spacies' fan favourite.
It's easy to think a former Australian representative would slot into a bush footy side and just take over, but that hasn't been the case at Wellington this year.
The Cowboys have used Ferguson well in his three games for the club, giving him plenty of ball and chance to wreck opposition defences without it taking over their gameplan.
Ferguson's strength is clear to see, he gave young Forbes centre Tom Toohey a torrid time earlier in the year, while he's brutal in defence and he's also yet to miss a shot at goal in 13 attempts (many from the sideline) since arriving at the club.
You get the feeling he's only going to get better and more involved as the season goes on.
After kicking a grand final-winning conversion from the sideline in 2018 and winning another premiership a year later, Willie Wright's career at the Bathurst Panthers came to a stand still last year.
He was out of contention for the Panthers, running around in reserve grade late in 2022.
Fast forward to 2023, Wright looks like a new man.
He made the cross-town switch to Panthers' rivals St Pat's in the off-season and he hasn't looked back. He's come back fitter and has taken hold of his opportunity at Saints with two hands.
One of the best eyes-up players in the competition, the halfback is back to his best and is a key cog in a Saints side which looks set to have its best chance of a premiership win in some time.
As good as Mudgee have been this season, there's no doubt they can play better.
One of the main reasons for that is their captain-coach has been missing for a number of weeks due to injury. That's the reason he's not higher on this list, too.
A real 'lead with actions' player, Priest is arguably the best forward in the entire competition and there's few who relish that battle up front more than the former NRL player.
Priest returned from the bench last round, and after back-to-back byes there's no doubt he'll come storming out against Nyngan when the Dragons' season resumes.
It's easy to forget Alex Bonham played plenty of his footy at hooker given he's spent so much time in the halves for Dubbo CYMS in recent years.
Back in the number nine this season, Bonham's class has given CYMS an extra edge. Luke Jenkins is an undoubted bush footy legend, but his legs were a little older and slower last season, so the speed at which Bonham can get CYMS going has been key.
His running game has left oppositions defences in tatters and he's scoring tries and setting them up for fun. His defence around the middle is also crucial.
CYMS has lost once match this season, and Bonham was one of the players missing that day at Parkes.
A real players' player. Ask people around Group 11 who they rate as the best in the competition and you can guarantee many will mention the Parkes halfback.
Recently described as "a freak" by one rival captain-coach, Porter hasn't let the captain-coach's role hurt his own game at the Spacemen this season.
A true number seven, Porter has great organisation skills, his kicking game is ultra-consistent, and his running game has gone from strength-to-strength in recent seasons.
A lot has been made of the impact the new faces at Parkes have had this season, but Porter is as important as ever.
Where would Panthers be without their inspirational captain-coach? Low on the ladder, for sure.
The Western Rams regular has been huge for a Panthers side which has slowly started to find some better form.
A tireless lock who's second-phase play and offloads are among the best in the competition, Betts almost single-handedly got his side past Mudgee last round.
Trailing in the second half, Betts first produced a neat one-on-one strip on the powerful Clay Priest (not easy) and ran away to score before putting a perfect grubber into the corner for his winger soon after to further reduce the deficit.
Few sides are relying on one player so much this season.
It's not often a player moves out of the halves and becomes more influential for his side.
But that's the case for Mudgee's former NRL half Littlejohn, who has taken to life at fullback with ease.
The move allows his to roam the field, showcase his footy smarts with his support play through the middle, and be an extra creative player when he sweeps around the back as his side attacks close to the line.
His kicking game is also being well utilised at the Dragons, who are hellbent on redemption after a disappointing semi-final exit last season.
Thurston should have played NSW Country this season. That should say enough about his quality.
Last season's PMP leading try-scorer has starred again this season after making the move from centre to fullback. He's the top try-scorer again this season and is one of the most difficult to tackle in the competition.
His ability to float across field and then 'bang', step through a gap at speed and race away is something not many others have.
The fact CYMS has so many weapons means Thurston doesn't need to touch the ball all the time, but for all the threat the Fishies have, he still has the talent to stand out.
The best player in the competition? Few would argue.
Forbes has been patchy to start this season but their star fullback just continues to do what he does. Taking on the captain-coach's role alongside halfback Nick Greenhalgh hasn't proved a burden, if anything it's got him taking on more responsibility and working harder to help his teammates.
The former NSW Country player takes the hard carries (what other fullback takes the first hit-up from a kick-off?), whacks people in defence, stirs up the opposition and is currently third on the 2023 top try-scorer list.
His try against Wellington when he collected a kick on his own 10m line, burst through tackles, was brought down, got back up again, and raced away to score under the posts was a real highlight.
Like Thurston before him on this list, he's the type of player who makes supporters move forward on their seat each time he carries the ball.
The Wellington star is always going to be towards the top of this list each season. Last season's Group 11 and PMP Player of the Year has been as strong as ever in the back-row for the Cowboys but this season he's benefited from stronger players around him.
No longer does he have to take multiple hit-ups a set (though sometimes he still does) and there's not quite as much pressure on his shoulders. That means he's more fresh throughout matches in attack and defence and his side is the better for it.
Off the field he's also doing a lot of good for the Cowboys' young players and has the side firing towards a return to finals footy which few expected before the season began.
Signing of the season? He might not grab as many headlines as some others and a place this high on the list could surprise some, but Buchanan has been simply immense at the Spacies this season.
Good bush footy props are worth their weight in gold and in Buchanan, Parkes have a former NRL player who gets through 80-minutes each week and never shies away from the tough stuff.
Incredibly consistent, Buchanan simply keeps going all day. Whether it's hit-ups or rushing out to lead the defensive line, the former Cowra captain-coach is simply inspiring.
He has formed a powerful partnership with his more flashy front-row partner Takitau Mapapalangi this year and is one of the main reasons the Spacemen are genuine premiership contenders.
If you get the chance to look at highlights from Bathurst St Pat's games this season, Bolam is heavily involved in almost every try they score. That basically defines influential.
A former premiership winner with the Forbes Magpies, Bolam has gone to another level since moving to St Pat's in 2021 and he's a huge reason why they're second in the Group 10 pool behind Mudgee.
A hat-trick in an early season win over Orange CYMS was a highlight while in his side's most recent win over Orange Hawks he set up two tries with kicks - one a grubber close to the line and another a chip on halfway - while he also put captain-coach Zac Merritt over from close range and was dangerous throughout.
All this before we talk about his defensive efforts and the fact he's leading the PMP best and fairest race.
If Pat's are to end their premiership drought this season, Bolam will be playing a huge role.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
