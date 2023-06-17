Hundreds of footy fans from Dubbo got the chance to meet not one but two NRL playmakers on Saturday morning at Rebel Sport's first player appearance.
South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Cody Walker and St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle were both in Dubbo for the day, greeting hundreds of fans who made their way into the store.
For Walker, he is no stranger to appearing in the Central West.
In 2021 and 2022, Walker was part of the South Sydney side which played at Apex Oval against Penrith and Canberra respectively.
But his visits don't end there.
He has often been out this way watching Group 11 matches or playing in knockout footy competitions, with several familiar faces reconnecting with one of the NRL's top playmakers.
"I've spent a bit of time out here and played a fair few games out here before," he said.
On the other hand, Liddle had never ventured this far west.
Mudgee and Liddle's Dragons have a partnership which sees them play the annual Charity Shield pre-season fixture at Glen Willow Oval, a game which is played against the Rabbitohs.
READ ALSO:
Used to playing in front of thousands of fans, Liddle was taken aback by just how many kids and fans stopped to say hello.
"It's been a massive turnout from all the locals so it has been really good," he said.
"It's actually the first time I've been to Dubbo."
Since opening on Thursday, Rebel Sport has welcomed thousands of customers into their new Macquarie St building and Walker believes it will serve more than just Dubbo.
"It is awesome, it's quite fitting to have a Rebel Sport in Dubbo," he said.
"It's quite central to a lot of the Western communities, it's good to see a few of those come here today."
It's quite ironic Liddle and Walker were paired up together on Saturday, because just seven days earlier their respective sides were battling at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
It was Liddle and the Dragons who came away with a 36-30 win on that occasion, one the hooker believes could kickstart their season.
"It's a bit different, it was a tough game and we really needed the win," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.