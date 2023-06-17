Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

NRL players Jacob Liddle and Cody Walker were both at Rebel Sport Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 18 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRL players Cody Walker (left) and Jacob Liddle greeted several fans at Rebel Sport Dubbo on Saturday. Picture by Tom Barber
NRL players Cody Walker (left) and Jacob Liddle greeted several fans at Rebel Sport Dubbo on Saturday. Picture by Tom Barber

Hundreds of footy fans from Dubbo got the chance to meet not one but two NRL playmakers on Saturday morning at Rebel Sport's first player appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.