Brian Leslie Barnes and his two friends were crossing between two eastern block countries which had a serious military checkpoint and no man's land between them, when they came into some trouble.
As his son Anthony Barnes explains it, the mates exited through the first country but were prevented from entering the next because they didn't have a visa and they couldn't buy a visa because they didn't have the correct currency.
"The guards were telling them to go back but they were determined to go forward and besides it was Sunday so no banks were open anyway. There was a stalemate," Mr Barnes said.
So what do three Aussie blokes in a minivan do?
"They pulled out their barbecue and started setting up tents in no man's land," he said.
"Next thing they were surrounded by armed military personnel and a private escort took them to the local banker's house where he was instructed to open the bank and get some currency so they could get rid of the Aussies camping."
That was Brian Barnes for you - an adventurer and a larger then life character who had a knack for telling a good story.
The beloved husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed member of the community, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.
During his youth, Brian discovered a passion for golf and developed remarkable skill in the sport. Despite initially feeling comfortable playing left-handed, he eventually switched to playing right-handed after receiving advice from a golf professional. This decision showcased Brian's adaptability and determination to excel in his chosen pursuits.
In his early adulthood, Brian's adventurous spirit led him on a journey through Europe, where he encountered captivating experiences and made lifelong connections. His travel tales and vibrant storytelling skills left a lasting impression on those who listened, inspiring others to seek out their own adventures.
Upon returning to Australia, Brian embarked on a remarkable career with South British United Insurance. However, his true calling awaited him in the realm of entrepreneurship. In November 1973, Brian and his wife Marea opened their own business in Dubbo: Brian Barnes Toys, Sports and Hobbies. The store's humble beginnings presented challenges, with their first day's trade amounting to a mere $73.
"I imagine this was another of dad's "oh crap" moments," Mr Barnes said.
Nevertheless, Brian and Marea persevered, pouring their hearts and souls into the business, which became a cherished institution within the community.
Despite selling off the Toyworld business, they continued to be the home of sport for Dubbo and Far West locals.
2023 marks Sportspower's 50th year and many people simply refer to the store as they always have: "Brian Barnes".
"In 1993 after working in Sydney and doing a 15-month backpacking tour of the world, like dad, I returned to Dubbo with the aim of eventually buying the store from mum and dad," Mr Barnes said.
"It was a long, long apprenticeship but in 2005 Dad retired and I bought the business, becoming a third-generation retailer.
"Being a quiet achiever and a humble man, he said straight away I should remove his name from above the door. I refused to do that out of respect for dad. Today his name is still there and will remain so whilst I'm there."
Brian's passion for golf remained a significant part of his life. He achieved remarkable success in various golf tournaments, winning championships at Orange Golf Club, Dubbo Golf Club, Central West Districts, and Western Districts, among others. Recognising his exceptional contributions to the sport, Brian was appointed as Patron of the Western Districts Golf Association and served on the NSW Golf Association Council, where he was honoured as a Life Member.
Beyond his professional achievements, Brian was a devoted family man. He and Marea celebrated 58 years of marriage, and their love and support for each other served as a solid foundation for their family and business endeavours.
Brian's children, grandchildren, and extended family were a constant source of joy in his life. He relished witnessing their accomplishments, attending their sporting events, and sharing precious moments together.
"Through all the hard work, failures and successes, Dad valued his family above all else," Mr Barnes said.
In retirement, Brian continued to enrich his life through ongoing learning and community involvement. He embraced his natural curiosity, engaging in various activities at the University of the Third Age, with history being a particular passion. Brian's thirst for knowledge extended to culinary experiences as well, as he eagerly sampled dishes from different cultures, including Nepalese cuisine.
Brian's warm and jovial nature endeared him to many. He possessed a remarkable ability to captivate an audience with his stories and jokes, leaving a trail of laughter in his wake. He valued his friendships dearly and cherished the camaraderie he shared with his coffee group and fellow choir members.
"While on a boys weekend with some Rotary mates, they bunked down into their sleeping bags. It was a rough night's sleep and he woke a few times before realising that his mates had hung a sausage from the roof, positioned so that the rats were using his chest and face to take a running leap and launch themselves for it," Mr Barnes said.
"He woke with his arms pinned in the sleeping bag and his mates laughing their heads off. They knew he would take a joke, because he was a good sport."
Throughout his life, Brian's love for adventure remained steadfast. He reveled in family boating trips aboard the beloved Beachcomber, creating lasting memories for generations.
He also dedicated his time to community service, serving as a member of the Rotary Club of South Dubbo and actively participating in various projects, including the annual Run for Fun, which later evolved into the Rotary Zoo Fun Run and the Dubbo Stampede Running Festival. For his outstanding contributions, Brian was honoured with a Paul Harris fellowship Award in 1994.
Brian was a man of integrity, kindness, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on through his wife Marea, his children, grandchildren, and the countless lives he touched along his remarkable journey.
"In the past week, I've heard him described as an icon, a legend, and a founding father and while he was quite humble and would never have described himself that way, he was all those things and more," Mr Barnes said.
"He was patient, kind and forgiving. He valued the things that really matter like perseverance, fair play, love of family, friends, adventure and good times and he taught us to value them too.
"He has left a gaping hole in our hearts but we count ourselves lucky for having had him in our lives. Not everyone is lucky enough to have had a dad like ours.
"Dad, it's time for your next big adventure and I'm guessing you won't need a barbecue and a tent to get you through the checkpoint."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
