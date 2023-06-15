Daily Liberal
What the latest stats reveal about crime in the Dubbo region

By Allison Hore
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:10am, first published 4:30am
A stolen vehicle was found burnt out at South Dubbo Oval earlier this year. Picture by Tom Barber
The Dubbo region is among the parts of the state where car theft has risen the most over the past five years, the latest crime data reveals.

