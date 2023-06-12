Police are "concerned" at the rising number of car and retail thefts in the region over the past two years.
Orana and Far West Superintendent Tim Chinn said it wasn't good for residents financially or emotionally.
"For victims it can be a traumatic experience when they have their vehicles or property stolen," he said.
"But, there are various reasons that can impact those particular areas."
The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show there were 483 retail thefts and 526 car thefts in 2022 and that crime has risen 34.5 and 39.2 percent respectively compared to 2021.
Superintendent Chinn said it was "no secret" that across the country there had been a rise in motor vehicle theft, particularly in the last two years.
"Young persons have been an impacting factor in that, for reasons of notoriety or putting it amongst their peers, putting it on Facebook or social media has been an attraction to do that," he said.
"So we feel that's had a big impact on stolen motor vehicles."
Crime in the region was spoken about at great length at a Dubbo Regional Council meeting last month, with the idea of a summit to address the issue floated before being rejected.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said a summit would be a "bad look" while councillor Jess Gough added "I don't know if the solution is bringing down a bunch of suits and bringing the media in saying 'look at our crime problem".
Council opted to instead work with already established groups to develop a community safety strategy and associated action plan.
Working with the community and various groups is something police in the region already do in order to find "proactive" ways of addressing the attraction of theft and removing it from young people.
The superintendent said statistics within a five year period were "reasonably positive", showing crime has come down in a number of areas.
"It's really encouraging to see break and enter dwellings which are down 5.4 percent," he said.
Steal from motor vehicle, malicious damage to property, break and enter dwelling and other stealing offences were also down on 2021.
Sexual offences were stable with 31 more cases reported in 2022 than the year prior.
"It's pleasing to see that most offences are down naturally but obviously we don't want to see sexual or violent offences being stagnant or increasing," he said.
"We want to make sure they're a priority and that's why we look to the community and other services using various strategies to try and make an impact on those."
With Winter fast upon us, Superintendent Chinn said data showed that many crime categories do decline in the cooler months.
"Most people are less likely to go out in colder weather, but again, it doesn't mean it's not going to happen, it's just that we do see a declining amount of crimes during those months," he said.
If residents see an urgent crime they are to call triple zero, but if it's not urgent they are being asked to call the local police, or the police assistance line on 131 444.
"Again, if there's any evidence they may have that may assist the police with investigations, it could be CCTV, dash cameras, or again their eyewitness accounts in being prepared to make a statement to police - all those things can help us solve crimes," he said.
The superintendent warned house and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are locked and things are left out of reach.
"Opportunistic crime does occur fairly often, so if you remove that opportunity from a criminal's view that can prevent crime as well," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
