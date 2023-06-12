Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo Police concerned over rising car and retail thefts

Ciara Bastow
Nick Guthrie
By Ciara Bastow, and Nick Guthrie
June 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are "concerned" at the rising number of car and retail thefts in the region over the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.