Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Katelyn Good robbed 12-year-olds, convicted by Dubbo court

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police van parked outside Dubbo Courthouse, where the teenager was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture file
A police van parked outside Dubbo Courthouse, where the teenager was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture file

A teenager was convicted by Dubbo District Court after she mugged two 12-year-old girls with the help of a co-offender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.