Rural Crime Investigators from Orana Mid-Western police district are appealing for information regarding three separate ATV and quad bike thefts.
The first theft occurred on May 9 from a property on Old Dubbo Road, Dubbo. During the theft, a CF Moto u Force 800cc side by side buggy, which was camouflage in colour, was stolen.
The second theft occurred between ATVs May 29 and 30 during which a red Polaris Ranger XP900 ATV was stolen from a property on Old Backwater at Narromine.
Another theft occurred between June 6 and 7 when a red Yamaha Grizzly 700FI was stolen from a property on Baradine Road.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) encouraged anyone with information regarding whereabouts of the stolen ATVs or anyone who may have been offered to sell these ATVs. People have been asked to contact Investigators Jonathon Hopkins or Michael Barton at Dubbo Police Station on 6883 1599 or contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Given the recent thefts, the RCPT encouraged landholders take keys for such vehicles or other pieces of farm equipment out of the ignition and to lock them in secure sheds wherever possible.
