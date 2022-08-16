Daily Liberal

'There's definitely a shortage': Short-staffed centres sending kids home

AH
By Allison Hore
August 16 2022
'REWARDING': Staff at Insight Early Learning Centre which opened in Dubbo in November last year. Picture: Belinda Soole

The opening of a new child care centre in Dubbo earlier this month was a "massive relief" to desperate parents who have waited months for a placement. But a shortage of childcare workers in the area is making it difficult for existing centres to operate at full capacity.

